      Ayushmann Khurrana Promises An Entertainer With A Social Message In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

      Ayushmann Khurrana's next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being hailed as a much needed film in the Hindi film industry. Ayushmann agrees with this and says that the film is about embracing the LGBTQ community, and therefore a very important film in the country. He promises a complete family entertainer with a positive social message in the film.

      Ayushmann: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhans A Total Entertainer

      Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar as a gay couple, fighting their families' prejudices and trying to get them to accept them as they are. The trailer dropped a few days back and has won audiences' hearts.

      Grateful for the reception the trailer has received, PTI quoted Ayushmann as saying, "The love of the people of India for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them."

      He continued, "I'm deeply grateful that people have appreciated our intention with this important social subject and have enjoyed our trailer thoroughly."

      Ayushmann added that the film is a total family entertainer as they want people to laugh, enjoy and ponder at the same time. He claims that the film is hilarious and delivers a positive social message in the most entertaining manner. Ayushmann is sure that youth, parents and entire families will enjoy quality content in the film.

      Watch the trailer here -

      The film is a follow-up to Ayushmann's 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which co-starred Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya, and is scheduled to hit screens on February 21. Alongside Ayushmann and Jitendra, it also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
