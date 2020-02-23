    For Quick Alerts
      Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Donald Trump’s Praise For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

      On Friday, LGBTQ rights activist, Peter Tatchell gave a shout out to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He took to social media and wrote, "India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” Donald Trump retweeted Peter's tweet and wrote, 'Great!'

      For the uninitiated, the American president accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will be on a two-day visit to India starting from February 24. They will be visiting Ahmedabad, Agra , and New Delhi.

      And now, Ayushmann has reacted to the American President’s tweet. He replied by writing, "It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country." (sic)

      Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on February 21 and has garnered immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Ayushmann is seen romancing Jitendra Kumar in the rom-com, which also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The film directed by Hitesh Kewalya is a follow up to Ayushmann's 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which co-starred Bhumi Pednekar.

      On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy wrapping up Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, the comedy-drama is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is releasing on April 17, 2020. The talented actor has also signed Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming political drama that has been tentatively titled Anek.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
