Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected 5-6 Films For A Successful Debut With Vicky Donor

Ayushmann On Approaching Filmmakers

Over the years Ayushmann has garnered a huge fan following and critical acclaim by featuring in a number of socially relevant films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, etc. He also said that he does not hesitate in approaching filmmakers for films like Andhadhun and Article 15. He added, "one must not feel shy of asking for work."

Ayushmann Recalls Singing In Trains

Ayushmann also joked about his origin as a singer and said, "I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train." He revealed at the event that he worked in several plays during college days and used to perform with the group in various cities. He shared that he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express and the money received from passengers, would be sufficient to finance his Goa trip. The actor has worked in several films and voiced his own songs which also went on to become chartbusters.

Ayushmann's Next Is With Director Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann won his first National Film Award for his performance in the 2018 film, Andhadhun. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan which released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is waiting to begin work with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for his next project.