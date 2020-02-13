Ayushmann Khurrana Saw Two Men Kiss In The Mall And Thought India Is Ready For Film On Homosexuality

Ayushmann Khurrana is the first mainstream Hindi actor to play a homosexual man in what can be regarded as Bollywood's first gay romantic comedy in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is known for picking versatile characters, and with this film, he is really pushing the envelope.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about the incident that made him think that India is ready for a film on homosexuality, which also fired him up to go after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Talking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Ayushmann said, "I was shooting for Dream Girl and I remember it was a late night shoot in one of the malls and I saw two guys kissing around 2 o' clock in the morning. And that was the time when I was looking for something like a homosexual film, mainstream. And I was like India is ready for it. We are ready for it, we've not seen this ever. We haven't seen this public display of affection by same sex in India."

Later when Ayushmann found out that the plan of director Hitesh Kewalya for the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was to address homosexuality, he said, "That's it! I need this film right now. I asked 'Is there a kissing scene?' I said perfect! It should be there. There's no other way."

Jitendra Kumar will play Ayushmann's boyfriend in the film. For a particular kissing scene at a railway station, Ayushmann revealed that the film's crew emptied the entire station. He said that he had never seen such a thing be done before for a kissing scene, and admitted that he was initially intimidated by it.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer has been very well received by audiences. Also starring Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, the film is set to hit theatres on February 22.

