Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Glad Amitabh Bachchan Wore ‘Deceitful’ Make-up In Gulabo Sitabo

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Gulabo Sitabo, released on the digital platform yesterday, on June 12, 2020. The two star actors have been praised for their performances and on-screen camaraderie.

Ayushmann, who is a huge fan Big B, opened up on working with the latter. He said that he was glad that Amitabh was wearing 'deceitful' makeup, and was not himself on the set as he would've otherwise found it hard to be professional around him.

Speaking to Mid-Day in an interview, Ayushmann said, "It's hard to be a professional actor around your screen idol. I am glad he wasn't playing himself - the alpha male with a [deep] baritone. He was playing a character, wearing deceitful make-up. So, there wasn't a hint of the legend on set. But after pack-up every day, I would pinch myself to believe that I was, in fact, sharing screen space with him."

He added, "After Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) released, Mr. Bachchan sent me a personalised note, appreciating the nuances of my performance. When I won the National Award for Andhadhun (2018), he sent a beautiful message."

Gulabo Sitabo has opened to rave reviews by critics. The film is about a comical relationship between a tenant and his landlord, and has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmann, who made his debut with a Shoojit Sircar film, Vicky Donor, had expressed his gratitude towards the director in one of his Instagram posts. He had written how, it was with Shoojit's guidance, that he has reached this position in his career.

