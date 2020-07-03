Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Ready To Start Shooting Multiple Projects, Misses Being On Sets

As the Hindi film industry slowly begins to resume work in the unlock phase, actors are also gearing up to go back to film sets. Many have admitted that they have missed being on the sets during the lockdown and are excited to start working again as soon as it's safe. Ayushmann Khurrana shares that he has multiple things to start shooting for, and cannot wait to go back for it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann said, "I'm missing being on the sets big time. I'm ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!"

Ayushmann is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh. One of the things he focused on during the lockdown was fitness and health.

He said, "Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it's very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling."

He added, "I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I'm loving doing this now because it's not just helping me stay fit but it's also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head."

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film released on Amazon Prime Video, and received favourable reviews from critics.

