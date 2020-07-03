    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Ready To Start Shooting Multiple Projects, Misses Being On Sets

      By
      |

      As the Hindi film industry slowly begins to resume work in the unlock phase, actors are also gearing up to go back to film sets. Many have admitted that they have missed being on the sets during the lockdown and are excited to start working again as soon as it's safe. Ayushmann Khurrana shares that he has multiple things to start shooting for, and cannot wait to go back for it.

      Ayushmann Is Geared Up To Start Shooting Multiple Projects

      In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann said, "I'm missing being on the sets big time. I'm ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!"

      Ayushmann is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh. One of the things he focused on during the lockdown was fitness and health.

      He said, "Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it's very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling."

      He added, "I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I'm loving doing this now because it's not just helping me stay fit but it's also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head."

      Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film released on Amazon Prime Video, and received favourable reviews from critics.

      ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's TV Host Days' Throwback Pictures Shared By Nikhil Chinappa!

      Read more about: ayushmann khurrana lockdown
      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 23:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X