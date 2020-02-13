Ayushmann Khurrana Says Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Is An Out And Out Entertainer

The films that Ayushmann Khurrana chooses to be a part of are known to present unique stories, and are many times message oriented. Ayushmann is sure breaking boundaries of mainstream Bollywood with his next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a romantic comedy on a gay couple. However, the actor claims the film is an out and out entertainer, and not primarily message oriented.

Pinkvilla quoted Ayushmann as saying, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that's also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper."

The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Anand L Rai. Ayushmann added that the makers were clear right from the start that they wanted to entertain audiences with this film.

"They were clear that they want to entertain the whole of India so you should expect that the film will have all the commercial elements and it's not an in-depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country from a social and cultural point of view," he said.

Ayushmann will be seen romancing Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Its trailer has received a positive response from audiences who are now eager to catch the film when it hits screens on February 22. The film is a follow up to Ayushmann's 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which co-starred Bhumi Pednekar.

