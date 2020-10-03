Ayushmann Khurrana: We've To Do More Than Just Protecting Women, We've To Raise Better Sons

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana was appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), and the actor is keen to spread awareness about this concerning issue.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, the Vicky Donor actor spoke about ending violence against children and said, "As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, my role is to further children's rights, to support UNICEF in advocating for these rights using my voice and my influence. One of the major issues I am supporting is ending violence against children, to advocate that violence against children is unacceptable, and it is preventable."

He further said that violence against children is pervasive and asked, "But how often do we hear about it being reported or discussed?"

Khurrana further assured that he will be drawing attention to this issue while making violence against children visible. He also said that if anyone witnesses violence against children, they should report it, so that the required steps could be taken to stop it.

In the same interview, the Article 15 actor also reacted to Hathras and Balrampur case and said one needs to raise better sons rather than just protecting women.

"Shocked, shattered and devastated. After Hathras, now another gangrape and murder at Balrampur! It's barbaric, inhuman and calls for the most severe punishment to the guilty. When will this stop? We are failing every single day to protect the women of our country. We have to do more than just protecting women. We have to raise better sons," said Ayushmann.

Deepika Padukone Pens A Note For Ayushmann Khurrana As He Secures Place In TIME 100 List!