Ayushmann Khurrana Throws An ‘I Don’t Care’ Expression At Amitabh Bachchan While Sitting Next To Him

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shares a still from his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, wherein he can be seen sitting next to his co-star Amitabh Bachchan, donning an 'I don't care' expression. Ayushmann captioned the picture saying, "जो व्यक्ति विशेष मेरे समक्ष बैठे हैं वो इस सदी के महानायक हैं। बहुत अच्छी बात है की भेस बदल कर अपने get up में बैठे हैं नहीं तो मेरी कहाँ मजाल की "I don't care" वाला expression बनाऊँ। वैसे trailer जल्द आ रहा है। #GulaboSitabo."

Ayushmann's brother, Aparshakti Khurana was overwhelmed to see the post and commented, "This is such a special moment❤❤When we were growing up, Ayush bhaiya would mimic Bachhan Sir. आज ये देख कर रह बेहद ख़ुशी हो रही है @ayushmannk ये सब आपकी मेहनत का नतीजा है। Don't know how to say this in a polite way but entire family is immensely proud of you for putting Khurranas on the map. Only we know that you are meant for even bigger things in life and your best is yet to come. I feel Bachhan sir is also blessing you for the same in this frame😇❤"

We totally loved the last line of Aparshakti's comment. What an observation!

For the unversed, Gulabo Sitabo will be streaming on Amazon Prime from June 12. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Today, the makers will launch the trailer of the film at 4 pm and we can't wait to catch Ayushmann and Amitabh in the same frame!

