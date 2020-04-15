Ayushmann Khurrana Urges People To Respect Lockdown Extension: The Power Is With Us To Save Lives

To curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. Ayushmann Khurrana has urged everyone to respect this announcement.

The Dream Girl actor believes the power to win over the deadly Novel Coronavirus is in our hands and has asked every citizen of this country to patiently contribute by staying at home to win over the virus.

Ayushmann said, "We all are at risk due to coronavirus and we have to be patient to beat its spread. Nothing compares to the pain of losing lives and I urge every citizen of the country to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones. Respect the national lockdown till May 3rd and don't flout the rules laid down by the government because the power is with us to save our lives and the lives of many others."

The actor has also requested each citizen to maintain the same resolve, same dedication during this extended period of lockdown as they have shown during the initial 21-day lockdown.

He said, "Every citizen of India is facing difficulties at various levels, every citizen is anxious but we all have been persistent in trying to keep the virus at check. Only we can help India win over coronavirus and protect the lives of millions of people. Let us be compassionate, let our resolve not waver, let our focus to make India win not waver. Each one of us has to maintain strict vigil to control the situation and help India return back to normalcy."

In a recent interview, Ayushmann said that the film industry will be hit by the lockdown. He was quoted as saying, "Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event."

Meanwhile, the actor condemned the attacks on cops and said that he is deeply disturbed after reading about the growing violence against police personnel in various cities across India amid COVID-19 crisis.

Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Heinous Attacks On Cops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Surprise To Quarantined Women On Her Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown