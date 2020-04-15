    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayushmann Khurrana Urges People To Respect Lockdown Extension: The Power Is With Us To Save Lives

      By
      |

      To curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. Ayushmann Khurrana has urged everyone to respect this announcement.

      ayushmann

      The Dream Girl actor believes the power to win over the deadly Novel Coronavirus is in our hands and has asked every citizen of this country to patiently contribute by staying at home to win over the virus.

      Ayushmann said, "We all are at risk due to coronavirus and we have to be patient to beat its spread. Nothing compares to the pain of losing lives and I urge every citizen of the country to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones. Respect the national lockdown till May 3rd and don't flout the rules laid down by the government because the power is with us to save our lives and the lives of many others."

      The actor has also requested each citizen to maintain the same resolve, same dedication during this extended period of lockdown as they have shown during the initial 21-day lockdown.

      He said, "Every citizen of India is facing difficulties at various levels, every citizen is anxious but we all have been persistent in trying to keep the virus at check. Only we can help India win over coronavirus and protect the lives of millions of people. Let us be compassionate, let our resolve not waver, let our focus to make India win not waver. Each one of us has to maintain strict vigil to control the situation and help India return back to normalcy."

      In a recent interview, Ayushmann said that the film industry will be hit by the lockdown. He was quoted as saying, "Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event."

      Meanwhile, the actor condemned the attacks on cops and said that he is deeply disturbed after reading about the growing violence against police personnel in various cities across India amid COVID-19 crisis.

      Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Heinous Attacks On Cops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Surprise To Quarantined Women On Her Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X