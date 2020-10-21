Ayushmann Khurrana And Vaani Kapoor’s Film Gets Title: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayusmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie, which is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor, has finally been given a title: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The lead actors of the movie took to their social media handles to share the title of Kapoor's progressive love story.

Sharing a photo with where he can be seen sitting on the couch with Vaani, and Abhishek standing next to them, Ayushmann wrote that he is excited to be part of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor," read his caption. He also posted a photo of the clapboard with the title on it.

Vaani too shared the same pictures and wrote as caption, "It's time to fall in love!Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor."

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Ayushmann had expressed his eagerness to work with Abhishek as he found the director to have a distinct voice in Indian cinema. 'I'm glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that's close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer."

Talking about the fitness transformation he will be going through for the film, he added, "I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I'm already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it."

