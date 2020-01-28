    For Quick Alerts
      Ayushmann Khurrana Was Advised Against Playing A Gay Man By People From The Industry

      Ayushmann Khurrana has become the flag-bearer of unconventional cinema in the Hindi film industry. Right from his first film Vicky Donor where he played a sperm donor, to his upcoming release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in which he will play a gay man, the actor has always pushed boundaries of the types of characters he essays, and the kind of films he is part of.

      Ayushmann admitted that many in the industry advised him against doing the role of a gay man, but it was his intense desire to break stereotypes which saw him through. The film's trailer has received immense appreciation from audiences.

      Ayushmann Was Advised Against Playing A Gay Man

      The actor opened up to IANS about the huge support his family has been for him, enabling him to take his biggest life decisions. He continued, "When I decided that my brand of cinema will stand for taboo breaking subjects and characters like being a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, someone who is prematurely balding in Bala, to now proudly playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, they (family) told me to always back my instincts and never think of what society or my immediate community will say about me."

      Talking about the industry's reaction to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he said, "Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge."

      The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Jitendra Kumar plays Ayushmann's love in interest in the film, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta. It is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

      Watch the trailer here -

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
