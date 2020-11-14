Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Recalls Her Battle With Anxiety Attacks & Sadness

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap recalled her battle with anxiety attacks and sadness.

She told Cosmopolitan India, "I was battling a lot of anxiety attacks and sadness, but since I never sought medical help, I don't call it depression. However, it most certainly was that. You don't just go through endless anxiety attacks or get used to crying for five to six hours every single day. The first thing one should do in a similar situation is to seek help. Sadly, I didn't do that."

Tahira further added that she discovered 'Nichiren Buddhism' and worked on herself.

She said, "I worked towards becoming someone who appreciates and loves herself, because the longest relationship you will have with someone is yourself, not your parents, spouse, or children. For the rest of your life, it's going to be you, your body, your mind, and your soul- how can you be disconnected from it?"

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Indulge Into DIY Birthday Decorations As Their Daughter Turns 6

On a related note, Tahira recently launched her book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman', which is filled with outrageously candid revelations.

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, when Tahira was asked how she made up her mind to become an author, she had said, "I've been writing since I was five or six. I wrote the first play, Socha Na Tha, that our theatre group Manch Tantra performed. I also wrote a book [Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood] with Ayushmann a few years ago."

'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman' is Tahira's third book that she has written on her own, and her book was lauded by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, etc.

When Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Would CRY At Night While He Would Be Out Shooting!