Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Reacts To The Star Being In TIME’s List Of Most Influential People

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a thought-leader and a youth icon, who has been named as one of the most influential people in the TIME's list of 100 Most Influential people. His father, Acharya P. Khurrana, has reacted to this outstanding feat of self-made actor who has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with his progressive, social entertainers.

“Right from when he received the Filmfare award for Vicky Donor to him being featured on TIME’s 100 most influential list, every time Ayushmann won, I have had tears of happiness in my eyes. I have seen him struggle to fulfil his passion for acting,” says the proud father.

The powerhouse performer has seen a meteoric rise to stardom as he has become the poster boy of content cinema in India. Ayushmann’s contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been lauded by everyone and his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema is now called as 'The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’.

Acharya says, “Ayushmann was inclined towards acting since childhood. When he was 5 years old, he was part of a Shakespearean play and since then he has been passionate about acting. While he was studying in college, he also formed an acting group. He also used to do street plays in Sector 17 with his friends and even though they were street plays they had a standard. Ayushmann also participated in college festivals and won awards.”

Ayushmann has been named alongside global music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weekend, the visionary director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame and Michaela Coel, the British actress who became a rage across the world for the visionary show I may Destroy You in the TIME 100 list.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Pens A Note For Ayushmann Khurrana As He Secures Place In TIME 100 List!