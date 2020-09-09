B-Town Celebs Share 'Smash Patriarchy' Quote From Rhea Chakraborty's T-Shirt

While the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8. The actress on the day of the arrest was also summoned by the NCB for questioning. Netizens were quick to notice the statement t-shirt she was wearing as she entered the NCB office on Tuesday morning.

The influential quote written on Rhea's black T-shirt read, "Roses are red, violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Now many Bollywood celebrities have joined the trend and shared the same quote on a black background on their Instagram accounts. Some celebrities also added #justiceforrhea in their captions. Actors who shared the post included Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan and more. Take a look at the posts:

However, Rhea's t-shirt allegedly was part of a campaign run by The Souled Store, a company which sells official superhero and other merchandise. The campaign called #Rosesarered has been run by The company in collaboration with GiveHer5, to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and to help raise funds. The store reportedly sells t-shirts with 12 quotes centred around feminism. The campaign earlier had been endorsed by Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Tanmay Bhatt, Miss Malini and Aranya Johar and others.

Meanwhile, the anti-drugs agency NCB confirmed Rhea's arrest on September 8, and charged her under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle, which emerged during ED's investigations into the death of Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput.

