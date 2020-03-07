Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan Finds Thappad Strange; Taapsee Pannu Gives A Befitting Reply

Taapsee Pannu-starrer women-centric film Thappad received many applauds from critics as well as the masses. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tells the story of a woman portrayed by Taapsee who files a divorce case against her husband, played by Pavail Gulati, for slapping her. Thappad concentrates on many issues that a woman faces in her life. Amidst everyone's love, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan found Thappad strange.

According to a report published in a leading tabloid, Ahmed Khan, in a promotional event of Baaghi 3, asked how a slap could decide the status of a relationship. He was quoted by the tabloid as saying, "I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don't understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return."

"If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it," he added.

Responding to Ahmed Khan's statement over Thappad, actress Taapsee Pannu was quoted as saying that she didn't feel the need to reply to such comment. "He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict," she said.

Also Read : Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff's Loud Roar Gets Drowned In This Passable Film

"We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing," Taapsee Pannu added.

Coming back to Thappad, Taapsee Pannu's film did good business at the box office. On the other hand, Ahmed Khan's directorial venture, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, received rave reviews from the critics. Despite all, the action-thriller received love from audiences as the film collected Rs 17.50 crore on day 1.

Also Read : Thappad Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Film Echoes Loud And Makes A Powerful Statement