    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Baaghi 3 Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Here comes a sad news for Tiger Shroff! His much-awaited release, Baaghi 3 has finally hit the theatres today and amid all the hullabaloo, the entire film has leaked online on Tamilrockers to be downloaded in high definition. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and it also casts Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. The film is an out-and-out action drama which tells the story of Ronnie, played by Tiger, who goes all guns blazing to save his elder brother, Vikram, played by Riteish.

      The Makers Of Baaghi 3 Recreated Syria In Mumbai!

      It is yet to be seen if the online leak of Baaghi 3 will affect the business of the film. Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the movie..

      Sai Amruth @iamvsj

      Sai Amruth @iamvsj

      "#Baaghi3 is POWERFUL,IMPRESSIVE & will turn out to be a MONSTROUS hit.... Emotional mass stylish action film, @iTIGERSHROFF emerges as RAMBO of INDIAN CINEMA, @ShraddhaKapoor brings humor and @Riteishd you will surprise everyone... BAAGHI 3 is a MUST WATCH 4*/5 #Baaghi3Review."

      Nishmeet Arora @AroraNishmeet

      Nishmeet Arora @AroraNishmeet

      "Just saw #Baaghi3 first day first show. Kya movie hai boss! No one could have pulled it off except Tiger Shroff! Box office on fire. @AyeshaShroff @iTIGERSHROFF."

      Manish @crypto_manish

      Manish @crypto_manish

      "Only action not a good movie story wise, once watched for tiger's hard work #Baaghi3."

      Arun Singh @MrArunSiingh

      Arun Singh @MrArunSiingh

      "Saw #Baaghi3 OMG I have never seen action movie like that @iTIGERSHROFF u r ABSOLUTELY BANGFireCollision symbol @Riteishd sir I love ur cuteness in this movie @ShraddhaKapoor SWAG was brilliant looking sizzling like always. @khan_ahmedasas sir hats off u WHAT A STORY...4/5."

      haymant singh @haymants

      haymant singh @haymants

      "Watched baaghi 3 first show, overall the movie was good, i was expecting more, but its fine maybe next time, Action was amazing. ⭐⭐⭐ nd half stars from my side. @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @foxstarhindi #Baaghi3."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: baaghi 3 tamilrockers
      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X