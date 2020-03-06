Baaghi 3 Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!
Here comes a sad news for Tiger Shroff! His much-awaited release, Baaghi 3 has finally hit the theatres today and amid all the hullabaloo, the entire film has leaked online on Tamilrockers to be downloaded in high definition. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and it also casts Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. The film is an out-and-out action drama which tells the story of Ronnie, played by Tiger, who goes all guns blazing to save his elder brother, Vikram, played by Riteish.
The Makers Of Baaghi 3 Recreated Syria In Mumbai!
It is yet to be seen if the online leak of Baaghi 3 will affect the business of the film. Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the movie..
Sai Amruth @iamvsj
"#Baaghi3 is POWERFUL,IMPRESSIVE & will turn out to be a MONSTROUS hit.... Emotional mass stylish action film, @iTIGERSHROFF emerges as RAMBO of INDIAN CINEMA, @ShraddhaKapoor brings humor and @Riteishd you will surprise everyone... BAAGHI 3 is a MUST WATCH 4*/5 #Baaghi3Review."
Nishmeet Arora @AroraNishmeet
"Just saw #Baaghi3 first day first show. Kya movie hai boss! No one could have pulled it off except Tiger Shroff! Box office on fire. @AyeshaShroff @iTIGERSHROFF."
Manish @crypto_manish
"Only action not a good movie story wise, once watched for tiger's hard work #Baaghi3."
Arun Singh @MrArunSiingh
"Saw #Baaghi3 OMG I have never seen action movie like that @iTIGERSHROFF u r ABSOLUTELY BANGFireCollision symbol @Riteishd sir I love ur cuteness in this movie @ShraddhaKapoor SWAG was brilliant looking sizzling like always. @khan_ahmedasas sir hats off u WHAT A STORY...4/5."
haymant singh @haymants
"Watched baaghi 3 first show, overall the movie was good, i was expecting more, but its fine maybe next time, Action was amazing. ⭐⭐⭐ nd half stars from my side. @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @foxstarhindi #Baaghi3."
(Social media posts are unedited.)