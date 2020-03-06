Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Tiger Shroff Starrer

Umair Sandhu @UmairSandu

"Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board.#TigerShroff delivers a terrific performance and enters successfully in the intense zone. It's great to see how he's able to look agitated and at the same time quite vulnerable.His action and dance as expected makes for Paisa Vasool. ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Shubham C @Shubham26383793

"#Baaghi3 is BETTER than last two #Baaghi in terms of ACTION but falls short compared to screenplay of #Baaghi2 @iTIGERSHROFF is pumping gas of this machine with enough JAWDROPPING SCENES particularly climax n some surprises @Riteishd is good while @ShraddhaKapoor is decent 3.25/5."

Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta

"#Baaghi3Review: D-E-L-I-G-H-T-F-U-L. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5. Galvansing screenplay with a quintessential amalgamation of action sentiment & star power. Fans will go BERSERK & ENTICED over Tiger Entrance. Some actions scenes HOWEVER was soporific & Dull @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor."

Alankar singh @alankar6427

"#Baaghi3 is big disappointment. The first half is really boring. No story. No screenplay. Bas bomb phut rahe hai. #tigershroff you disappoint again. Body bnana ek cheez hai aur ek achii movie bnana alag. Rating : 2 out of 5. prediction : 130 crore. Flop. #Baaghi3review."

AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"#Baaghi3 review : ⭐⭐⭐1/2. A solid mixture of action + emotion + twist... @iTIGERSHROFF 's action is a eye catcher & has given a best action sequence of his career. @ShraddhaKapoor is just fabulous & @Riteishd is .... Just watch you will be stunned by his role."

(Social media posts are unedited.)