Baaghi 3 Trailer Breaks The Record! Here's What Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, And Vijay Singh Have T

The trailer of Baaghi 3 was recently launched and is receiving all the love and praises from every corner of the world by achieving the most viewed Bollywood trailer till date on the digital platform. It gives a hint into just how big the movie is and the amount of action that the audiences will witness when the Tiger Shroff starrer releases.

Talking about the success of the trailer and the love that it is receiving, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares, "It is overwhelming for all of us to witness the trailer being loved and accepted so well and more importantly so fast. Firstly because Baaghi franchise till date is loved momentously and we had to make something more bigger & better and secondly, the movie is extremely close to our hearts because of its genre and prolonged existence since its emergence."

Sajid further adds, "Baaghi was also a path breaker for Tiger and and seeing him grow as his mentor in our movie is just a submergence of happiness for me. 59 million views in 24 hours along with being the Most viewed Bollywood trailer of all time is a huge milestone for everyone who is a part of the movie. With Riteish & Shraddha, I feel the movie's entertainment bar just goes a notch higher. It's Ahmed, Fox Star Studios & the whole team's hard work & affection towards the movie that gave a monumental kickstart!"

Director Ahmed Khan also commented on the immense reaction and love that the trailer received and shares, "This shows the love & rebelliousness people have inside them for the Real Rebel and it's thrice the love as it is Baaghi 3 this time. The entire energy was channelized to deliver to the Baaghians what they wanted to relish in terms of action."

Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios shared his gratitude on the response that the trailer has received and added, "Baaghi is one of the most successful franchises in India, which has redefined 'Action' in Bollywood. With Baaghi 3, the audiences will enjoy three times more action by Tiger Shroff ! It's a film made for hardcore Bollywood buffs and the connect has been proven by the humongous response the trailer has received making it the most viewed Bollywood movie trailer of All Time! We have had a long & successful relationship with Sajid Nadiadwala and are excited to present the film on March 6th."

The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer along with the talented Riteish Deshmukh, Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and will be presented by Fox Star Studios under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production.