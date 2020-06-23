Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan: Rebel Against Nepotism, But Don’t Use Sushant’s Demise As An Excuse

The blame game over Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues to be played by netizens and a few celebrities. Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan thinks, while it is necessary to evaluate how the structures in the Hindi film industry might be blocking true talent from emerging, it is not necessary to use a person's death to that. He took to his Instagram handle to plead to everyone to not use Sushant as a reason to rebel.

Sharing black and white pictures of his father Irrfan Khan and of Sushant, Babil wrote, "It's still not settling in. We've lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie."

Irrfan passed away nearly two months ago, on April 29.

Babil continued, "I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

He added, "I'm saying stand up for what's right without using Sushant's demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don't use Sushant as a reason to why you're doing so now. Stand up for what's right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)"

On June 14, Sushant took his life by hanging himself in his apartment in Mumbai. His death has come as a shock to his family, fans and colleagues in the industry.

