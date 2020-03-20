Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Allegedly Hid Travel History To UK

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer turned out to be the first infected celebrity from India who had a travel history to the UK. She was in Lucknow with her family and now reportedly admitted in a hospital in Lucknow.

Kanika Kapoor's brother confirmed the news and told SpotboyE, "Yes she had gone to London, and after coming back she complained of sore throat and flu. We got her tested and it's come positive."

According to the India Today report, the Baby Doll singer returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday and hid her travel history from the authorities. In Lucknow, she attended a party with at least 100 people present.

On the other hand, ABP News report states that Kanika was reportedly put up in a lavish hotel in London and also hosted a dinner party in Lucknow after returning from the UK.

News agency ANI also confirmed the news by tweeting, "4 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration".

"A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today," ANI added.

Kanika Kapoor also released a statement. She states, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell."

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she added.

"At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !" Kanika stated.