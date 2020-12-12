    For Quick Alerts
      Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi Is Pumped Up About Collaborating With Akshay Kumar For The First Time

      By
      |

      Actor Arshad Warsi is quite ecstatic about coming on board for Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, the film also casts Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

      In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Arshad was asked if he's excited about working with Akshay for the first time, he said, "Oh very! Very! You have no idea. I'm a huge fan of Akshay's. He's an outstanding actor. He's so good. His energy level and his madness and a terrific sense of humour." (sic)

      He further added, "Many a time when we bumped into each other, he's always said 'Yaar, ek picture karte hain saath mein.' But it never happened. We never managed to get the right script. And finally, this [Bachchan Pandey] has come. It's going to be good fun. People are going to love this. They're really going to like this film."

      Sharing a sneak-peek into the script of Bachchan Pandey, Arshad said that both Akshay and him have insane characters to portray in the film. He further stated that last night, he went through the whole script, and he is pretty confident that it's going to be a good ride.

      "There will be a couple of scenes, people will just crack up. It's quite mad. And yet, it's got various things in it. It's got the action in it. Awesome action in it. And, good emotional quotient in it. It's a good package," added Arshad.

      Meanwhile, yesterday (December 11), Arshad's Durgamati featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, released on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
      X