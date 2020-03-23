    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      DIDN’T SEE IT COMING! The Bachchans Get Trolled Massively For Their ‘Taali Bajao Thaali Bajao’ Pics

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Last evening (March 23, 2020), at 5 pm, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan came out on the rooftop of their home in Mumbai as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew initiative to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

      Kanika Kapoor Gets REPRIMANDED By The Hospital For Throwing Starry Tantrums!

      Calling the Janata Curfew an "unbelievable success", Bachchan said India has created history. He tweeted, "... And at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND."

      However, the netizens can't stop wondering why the Bachchans have sported all-white ensembles to support the initiative. Here's how netizens reacted to their pictures...

      bachchans-get-trolled-massively-for-their-taali-bajao-thaali-bajao-pictures-janta-curfew

      @humarabajaj24: "We didn't know there was a dress code too 😂😂."

      @debolinasingha96: "I mean iske liye bhi ye sab log ready hoge aaye h twinning in white clothes.. #richshowoffs."

      @deepanshu_rathore_17: "Why everyone wearing white clothes 😆."

      @hema_kar17: "Vo sb to thik h lekin ye log ghr me Kya white kapde hi pehente h ya chhatt jane k liye alag dress code h ??"

      @anu_sigh: "Why everyone is in white. ? Did we miss the dress code."

      @d4darshi: "Y dress code??? All r wearing white??? Total show off😜."

      @ankur4188: "ये सब तो ठीक लेकिन ये पूरी बच्चपन फैमिली वाइट कपड़े क्यूँ पहने हुए हैं।।।"

      @sukriti6872: "I thought they r playing holi.."

      @menezesharon: "Has someone died there? Why white."

      @deepshe1: "All dressed up in pure white ... Yes , this difficulty will be cleaned up sooner."

      @s.a.n.j.a.n.a_03: "Are bhayi white kapde kyu phane hai uff ye Amir log."

      Sometimes, social media platforms could be a dangerous place. We're sure even the Bachchans would agree!

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X