Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao To Play A Gay Man Stuck In A Lavender Marriage With Bhumi Pednekar

The makers of Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao earlier had announced Badhaai Do with a new cast of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. A new report has now revealed more details about the upcoming comedy-drama.

The report revealed that Junglee Pictures' next titled Badhaai Do will feature Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a Delhi cop for the first time on-screen. His character will be the only male cop in a Mahila thana, while Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the role of a school PT teacher.

The portal also stated that Badhaai Do follows Bhumi and Rajkummar who are in a 'lavender marriage'. The term reportedly used in 1930s, is still relevant today. Lavender marriage is a marriage of convenience which is meant to hide the socially stigmatised sexual orientation of one or both spouses.

The film will also explore the pressure felt from the family when a gay and a lesbian are forced into marriage. The makers are planning to execute it like the comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Back in October, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni opened up about the film and said, "We're also tapping a big social issue with this film. It's too early to reveal details. All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we're creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There's a lot of colour and drama."

This is not the first time Bollywood will present LGBTQA+ characters in commercial cinema. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, starred Sonam Kapoor as an LGBTQA+. Meanwhile, helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do will go on floors in January 2021.

