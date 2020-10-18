Badhaai Do: The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer To Start Rolling In January 2021

Rajkummar Rao, the National award-winning actor, and Bhumi Pednekar, the talented actress are all set to share the screen for the first time. Badhaai Do, the second installment of the Badhaai Ho series will feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The highly anticipated project, which is announced on the second anniversary of Badhaai Ho, will start rolling in January 2021.

Badhaai Do was originally supposed to start rolling in June 2020. But the project was later delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The makers are now planning to kickstart the Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar project by the beginning of January 2021, once things are back to normal. Badhaai Do is produced by the renowned banner Junglee Pictures, which backed the original as well.

Bhumi Pednekar, the leading lady took to her official social media pages to announce the project, and posted a picture with Rajkummar Rao. "Aye @RajkummarRao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on 🎥✌🏼☺️ @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary", wrote the actress in her announcement post.

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male cop in a Mahila thana, in Badhaai Do. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of a PT teacher in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Both the actors are totally excited to take forward the franchise.

Badhaai Ho, the first installment of the franchise, had featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The Amit Sharma directorial, which was totally loved by both the audiences and critics, had won several awards and accolades.

Also Read:

Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Normalising Taboo Topics Through His Films

Badhaai Ho's Gajraj Rao Says He Was Apprehensive About The Film, Ayushmann Khurrana Convinced Him