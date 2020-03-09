Badhaai Ho Gets A Sequel, Baddhai Do, With Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar As Lead

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho's sequel has been confirmed by the makers with a new title and new leading cast. The sequel set to be titled Badhaai Do, will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead pair. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film will also bring back the writer Akshat Ghildial, who had been highly praised for the film's tickling dialogues.

The film is set to follow a local cop in Delhi and a PT school teacher. Rajkummar Rao plays the only male cop in a female police station whose live will intertwine with Bhumi Pednekar's in more than one way. Talking about the social comedy, Bhumi in a statement said, "the script is one of the best that I have ever come across, and I immediately wanted to do this film." Adding about the film's concept and co-star, she added, "This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. I'm also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time."

Harshavardhan Kulkarni of Hunterrr in 2015, says he admired the kind of films that Junglee Pictures has made, and was looking forward to working together. "So when they came to me with this social comedy, I was instantly on board. Just like the delightful Badhaai Ho, the milieu of this film remains the same, but with a fresh set of characters and a completely new, zanier situation."

The prequel, Badhaai Ho released in 2018, talked about pregnancy at a late age and how the society looks at it as a taboo. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, became a huge success at the box office and also received a lot of love from the audience.

