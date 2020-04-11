Badshah Reacts To Masakali 2.0 Controversy; Says AR Rahman Liked His Remixed Version Of Humma Humma

Ever since the recreated version of Masakali song, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, released on the internet, the track has become a talking point for the wrong reasons. Masakali 2.0 has upset many, including Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singer Mohit Chauhan and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Many netizens heavily slammed the makers for ruining the iconic Delhi 6 song. Amid all this, rapper Badshah offered his opinion on the ongoing controversy surrounding Masakali 2.0.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Badshah said that it all boils down to audience reaction. The tabloid quoted him as saying, "Comparisons are inevitable. I loved the Aankh Marey remix more than the original. My 2015 song Wakhra Swag was recently remixed for a film without my knowledge. It worked but I'm still asked to play my version wherever I go."

He further said AR Rahman had praised his version of Humma Humma. "We were at an event and he called me from the other end of the room, to say that he really liked my remixed version of Humma Humma," said the rapper.

The Masakali remix has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, but filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who directed Delhi-6 said that one can't blame Bagchi. "He has done it, but I won't hang him for that. Someone thought about doing it, financed it, shot it, there are people who acted in it," he was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, AR Rahman didn't mince his words when it comes to criticizing the remix. The music composer indirectly take a dig at the song in an Instagram post which read, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew." (sic)

Meanwhile, recently, Badshah himself, found himself in the midst of a controversy, when he was accused of using Ratan Kahar's lyrics in the song Genda Phool.

Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, he opened up, "If it was a case of plagiarism, we would be facing the consequences by now. The original song has been recreated several times in the past, even in Bengali films, and Ratan ji has never been credited. It's sad because royalties are an artiste's only source of income. I want to share the royalty of this song with him."

