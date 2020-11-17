Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni Aka Harshaali Malhotra Is All Grown Up; This Is How She Looks Now!

Harshaali Malhotra won several hearts as Munni in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The child actor played the role of a speech-impaired Pakistani girl who gets separated from her mother while visiting India. The film revolves around how Salman's character sets out to reunite her with her family at great personal costs.

Harshaali was selected from among 8000 kids for the role of Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Post the film's release, she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female) for her impressive act.

Recently, the child actor took to her Instagram page to share a few pictures from her Diwali celebration and her fans couldn't get over how grown up she looks now.

Harshaali Malhotra's Grown Up Pictures Leave Netizens Spellbound A netizen wrote, "Munni is all grown up." Another fan commented, "Can't believe she is a teenager now." In the picture, Harshaali looked pretty in a red salwar suit with a golden dupatta. She is seen holding a diya in one picture while another click has posing next to the rangoli made by her. Harshaali captioned her Instagram post as, "Happy Diwali🎇,everyone!! Here's to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ..." Time Flies & How! Harshaali shared a candid picture from her Diwali celebration and wrote, "May Goddess Laxmi bless 🙌🏻 everyone with prosperity, happiness and wealth ...#festivetime #familytime." Harshaali Shares A Glimpse Of Her Bhai Dooj Celebration Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress is seen celebrating Bhai Dooj in these pictures. She captioned her post as, "A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj #hardik152004."

