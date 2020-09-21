Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Breaks 18-Year-Old Rule, Asks Team To Work Double Shift

Akshay Earlier Worked Only 8 Hours A Day

The action hero reportedly had a cardinal rule of working only eight hours a day, but to recover on the lost time in the past weeks, he recommended the team of Bell Bottom to pull off a double shift. He surprised the team after working two shifts back to back. The Bell Bottom team has been busy filming simultaneously with the local teams, to ensure the film's schedule ends on time.

Film's First Look Came Out In 2019

Akshay had released the film's first look poster back in November 2019 and fans have been excited to see the actor in an action role once again, especially after Sooryavanshi was delayed due the Coronavirus pandemic. The story based on true events is set during the 1980s and will follow a forgotten hero of the era.

Bell Bottom Set To Release In April 2021

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is slated for release on April 2, 2021. Written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in leading roles.