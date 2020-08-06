Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani And Team Take Off To United Kingdom For Film's Shoot

Considering the current situation which has introduced us to the new normal, Jackky Bhagnani has got the work started in full swing, as he takes off to United Kingdom to resume the shoot of his next, Bell Bottom.

All the precautionary measures have been taken, and the new rules of the new normal have been adhered to according to government's guidelines. The entire team is excited to resume the shoot. It's quite commendable to know that this unachievable task was achieved by Jackky Bhagnani during the ongoing pandemic.

Akshay Kumar who is playing the lead role, shares, "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I'm happy to be back on the sets, it's also important for us to take care of everything around us."

The actor further adds, "Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot."

Jackky Bhagnani shared the positive spirit on his social media handles and said, "Here we goo!! #Bellbottom."

