Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's New Look From The Film Unveiled On His Birthday

Superstar Akshay Kumar turns 53 today (September 9, 2020). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Bell Bottom unveiled his new look from the film. One must say that the retro aesthetics are hard to miss, and so is the swag factor in Khiladi Kumar's new look!

The picture features Akshay looking dashing in aviators and sporting a moustache. He is seen posing in front of an airplane.

Speaking about Bell Bottom, the film's writer Aseem Arora was earlier quoted as saying, "Bell Bottom is an untold true story and pierces your heart even though it is set in the espionage world." Initially, there were rumours that the Akshay Kumar starrer is a remake of a Kannada film. However, Akshay quashed these reports and said, "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

The espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Speaking about her role in her film, Vaani earlier shared, "I play a pivotal part and I'm thrilled that it's a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences."

Bellbottom is currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew. Recently, a few pictures of Akshay Kumar from the film's sets went viral on the internet.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

