Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Retro Look From Scotland Shoot Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar On Set

You can also see the film's clap card in one of the pictures, while others show Akshay walking around on the sets. The pictures also show a glimpse of the sets filled with old cars and vans with bright colours, which are bound to give a nostalgic feel to the film on its release.

Akshay Is Currently Shooting In Scotland

Akshay's look from the sets quickly went viral as fan clubs shared the pictures on all social media accounts. John while sharing the pictures on Twitter wrote, "Bollywood at the Barras. Akshay Kumar was in Glasgow today shooting scenes from his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. A spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. @TheScotsman #BellBottom #AkshayKumar."

Bell Bottom I Set To Release In April 2021

Bell Bottom set in the 1980s is said to be inspired by true events and will follow one of India's forgotten heroes. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Bell Bottom is being helmed by Ranjit Tewari.