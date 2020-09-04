Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Retro Look From Scotland Shoot Goes Viral
Akshay Kumar who is currently in Scotland for Bell Bottom was spotted in a retro look which has gone viral on social media. The actor is currently living with his family in the UK while he is shooting for the period drama.
According to reports, the team has begun the shooting for the awaited film in Glasgow, Scotland. A few snaps from the film's set went viral on the internet earlier today. Shared by The Scotsman's staff photographer John Devlin, the pictures show Akshay donning retro looks with high neck pullovers, sweaters and jackets. He was also seen sporting a moustache, adding to the 1980's spy look.
Akshay Kumar On Set
You can also see the film's clap card in one of the pictures, while others show Akshay walking around on the sets. The pictures also show a glimpse of the sets filled with old cars and vans with bright colours, which are bound to give a nostalgic feel to the film on its release.
Akshay Is Currently Shooting In Scotland
Akshay's look from the sets quickly went viral as fan clubs shared the pictures on all social media accounts. John while sharing the pictures on Twitter wrote, "Bollywood at the Barras. Akshay Kumar was in Glasgow today shooting scenes from his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. A spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. @TheScotsman #BellBottom #AkshayKumar."
Bell Bottom I Set To Release In April 2021
Bell Bottom set in the 1980s is said to be inspired by true events and will follow one of India's forgotten heroes. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Bell Bottom is being helmed by Ranjit Tewari.
