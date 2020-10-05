Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar Leaves Fans All Pumped Up With His Suave Avatar

After wrapping his upcoming film Bell Bottom in UK within the planned schedule, actor Akshay Kumar presents the film's teaser, and we must say it will set the mood for its release. Akshay shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "Go BellBottom! Here's a thrilling throwback to the 80s. 🙌🏼 Presenting #BellbottomTeaser." Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller film also casts Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in key roles. Have a look at Bell Bottom's teaser below..

Akshay looks dapper while donning a moustache in the film and fans are overwhelmed. In the teaser, Akshay can be seen walking towards airplanes while carrying a handbag. The film has been shot in Scotland and is all set to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. Considering Bell Bottom is the first Bollywood film which is being shot and finished amid the Coronavirus pandemic, audiences are all gung-ho about it.

Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Bell Bottom's Scotland Schedule

Earlier, while talking to media, Akshay had thanked his team and co-stars for wrapping the film in the planned schedule and said, "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan."

He had further said, "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again."

Coming back to Bell Bottom's teaser, what's your reaction to it? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Breaks 18-Year-Old Rule, Asks Team To Work Double Shift