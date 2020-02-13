    For Quick Alerts
      ‘Bhabhi Kisko Bola’ Hits Back Sara Ali Khan When Kartik Aaryan’s Fan Refers To Her As 'Bhabhi'

      Fans' shipping of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is at an all time high currently, owing to the duo's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Although Kartik and Sara may not be dating in real life, fans sure wish they were. This is clearly seen in a throwback video shared by Kartik, when one of his fans refers to Sara as 'bhabhi'. Sara has a hilarious and playful response to this. Take a look!

      ‘Bhabhi Kisko Bola’: Sara Hits Back At Kartik’s Fan

      In the video that Kartik posted, he is playing football with a couple of local boys during what looks like a shooting schedule of Love Aaj Kal. As Sara enters the frame, one of the boys tells Kartik, "Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Brother Kartik, our sister-in-law is here)." Kartik bursts into uncontrolled laughter as Sara goes after the boy saying, "Bhabhi kisko bola be? (Who are you calling sister-in-law?)". She accuses Kartik of teaching him to say that, which he denies.

      Kartik posted the video with 'Bhabhi kisko bola' as caption.

      Bhabhi kisko bola ☺️

      For a long time, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be in a relationship. Ever since Sara had stated on an episode of Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik, fans went crazy and started calling them 'Sartik'. The two fueled the rumours after they signed Love Aaj Kal, and were snapped picking each other up from airports, going on site-seeing trips around cities and posting pictures with each other on their social media.

      But in a recent interview, Sara clarified that she is not in fact dating Kartik in real life.

      Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a follow up to the 2009 movie of the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Love Aaj Kal hits theatres tomorrow, on February 14.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
