    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhagyashree On Playing Prabhas' Mother: 'There's A Wow Factor That Surrounds My Role'

      By
      |

      Bhagyashree, who is best remembered for her role of Suman in Salman Khan's blockbuster film Maine Pyaar Kiya, is the latest addition to the cast of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's upcoming multilingual film reportedly titled as Jaan. The actress will be essaying the role of Prabhas' mother in the film.

      bopa

      Speaking about why she gave her nod for this movie, Bhagyashree told a leading tabloid, " There's a wow factor that surrounds the role, something which I haven't played yet. A different skills set and a lot of practise is needed to pull off such a character, which is why I said 'yes' to the film."

      She further added, "I feel like there wasn't a right follow up after Maine Pyar Kiya; hopefully, this Prabhas' film does the job. Having said that, Maine Pyar Kiya created history and it is difficult to surpass such a film. I feel blessed that people remember me with that same affection over years."

      When asked whether she has watched Baahubali, she replied, "Who hasn't watched it? I'm so excited to work with Prabhas."

      Meanwhile, the Maine Pyaar Kiya star couldn't stop raving about the grandeur of the sets constructed by the National award winning production designer, Ravinder Reddy and was quoted as saying, "Believe me, it's like heaven on earth! I'm sure the audience will experience the opulence while watching the film."

      If reports are to be believed, Prabhas plays the role of a fortune-teller in this film while Pooja Hegde essays his love interest. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Jaan is a multilingual film which will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

      While the first shooting schedule was filmed in Italy, the second schedule is being shot in a huge set erected at the Ramoji Film City.

      Prabhas To Get Married After Jaan's Release? Inside Deets Out!

      Saaho Effect: Prabhas Gives Strict Warning To Makers Of Prabhas 20?

      Read more about: bhagyashree prabhas pooja hegde
      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X