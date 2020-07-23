Bhagyashree On Prabhas: Had A Certain Image About Him; He Turned Out To Be A Soft-Spoken Gentleman
After a sabbatical, Bhagyashree is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Speaking about Radhe Shyam, in a recent interview, the Maine Pyar Kiya was all praise for Prabhas, who reportedly plays her son in the film. Bhagyashree revealed that the Baahubali star kept the set ambience lively.
The actress said that she had different expectations from him after the success of Baahubali, but she found him to be a humble man.
Bhagyashree Calls Prabhas A Team Player
Bhagyashree was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "After watching Bahubali, I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He's a team player and likes to bond with everyone."
Bhagyashree On Radhe Shyam
The actress revealed that she has already shot for the Prabhas-starrer in Hyderabad and Georgia, and will resume filming once the COVID-19 situation gets better.
Earlier, Bhagyashree Had Revealed Why She Got Her Nod To Radhe Shyam
"There's a wow factor that surrounds the role, something which I haven't played yet. A different skills set and a lot of practice is needed to pull off such a character, which is why I said 'yes' to the film. I feel like there wasn't a right follow up after Maine Pyar Kiya; hopefully, this Prabhas' film does the job. Having said that, Maine Pyar Kiya created history and it is difficult to surpass such a film. I feel blessed that people remember me with that same affection over years," the actress had said in an interview.
The Actress Also Couldn't Stop Raving About The Grandeur Of Radhe Shyam's Sets
She was quoted as saying, "Believe me, it's like heaven on earth! I'm sure the audience will experience the opulence while watching the film."
Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The pan-India film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is slated for a 2021 release.
