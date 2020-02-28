Bhagyashree Recalls Her Brief Separation From Hubby: 'I Still Get Scared When I Remember That Phase'

Bhagyashree marked her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya. The film was a huge blockbuster and the leading lady turned into an overnight sensation. At the peak of her success, the actress tied the knot with producer-actor Himalaya Dassani in 1990.

Recently at an event, Bhagyashree revealed that they had briefly separated for a year and half and said that she gets scared even now, when she remembers that phase.

A video is going viral on the internet where the actress is seen telling a section of media, 'Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (In translation: But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that 'What if I hadn't got him in my life and I had married someone else?' It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren't together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai."

Watch the video here.

Reportedly, Bhagyashree and Himalay were school sweethearts. Though her parents were opposed to the match, she eloped and got married to him in a temple in the presence of his parents, Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan and a few close friends.

Earlier while speaking with Humans Of Bombay, the actress had opened up about her love story and said, "We went to school together - he was the naughtiest kid in class and I was always the class monitor. We would fight all the time and the rest of the class would have a blast! We were like Yin and Yang - the more we fought, the more it became clear that we couldn't be apart. We never dated though...he never even told me how he felt until the last day of school. He said, 'I have to tell you something' and then for one week he kept trying to say it but would always back out. Finally, I went upto him and said, 'look, just say it...I'm sure the answer will be positive' and that's when he told me he liked me. I come from a very conservative family, so even after that while we were in college, we would barely meet or talk on the phone. When I told my parents about him, they thought we were too young to decide something like this, and I believed as well that if he really loved me, we should be apart for sometime - he should explore, know that I'm the one and then we could be together. So we did break up when he went away to the US to study, and that's when I signed Maine Pyaar Kiya. "

"Before signing the film, while he was still in the States I went and met his parents to ask them if they were okay with me getting into films...we weren't even together at that point, but I guess somewhere I knew that we would in the future. They said that they had no problems...and I began shooting. When he came back home during the course of the shooting we both knew that we wanted to be together, but my parents still wouldn't allow us to meet or speak on the phone...so I decided to speak to them. I told tell them that seeing him made me happy, that I couldn't be without him, but they were still adamantly against our relationship. I knew then that there wasn't any other way. I called him up after this conversation and asked him, 'are you sure of yourself, of us? This is the deciding day...either I'd be in his life forever or not at all.' I said, 'I'm leaving my house now, if you love me come and pick me up' and within 15 minutes he was under my house. We had a small ceremony at a temple - his parents, Salman, Sooraj ji, a few of our friends attended and that's how we go married."

After the success of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree bid goodbye to her film career. Talking about it, she had shared, "Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud. Very often, people say 'giving up such a bright career' is backward, but I disagree. I respect and admire career women who can juggle both, but I took the decision of being a full invested home maker...and believe me, that's a thankless job. But it's all worth it when you see your children growing up into fine human beings."

Bhagyashree made a comeback to films this year with Kannada project, Seetharama Kalyana. She will be next in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's multilingual film tentatively titled as Jaan.

