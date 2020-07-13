Bhagyashree To Play The Role Of Jayalalithaa's Mother In Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Report

It was reported that Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree will be seen playing a pivotal role in Kanagana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. While the actress had refused to divulge any details about her role, a source close to the film recently spilled the beans about Bhagyashree's role while speaking with an entertainment portal.

According to reports, Bhagyashree will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa's mother in this Kangana Ranaut starrer.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Bhagyashree will play the character of Jayalalithaa's mother Vedha, who was christined Sapna when she decided to act in movies. Thalaivi's mother has an extremely emotional and important role to play in her life. Not many people know about their bonding and much isn't in public domain about who she was and how she was. So this is an episode of her life that the filmmakers focusing on."

Now, that sounds quite interesting, doesn't it?

Speaking about her role in the film, Bhagyashree had earlier shared, "I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in 'Thalaivi's life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time."

Kangana Ranaut too, was all praise for her co-star and was quoted as saying, "When we met, I had so many questions for her - we all have witnessed her spectacular launch and then she took a sabbatical. She told me so many amazing things about her unusual journey as an artist and in her second innings, she is more content prepared and hungry for good work. I am fortunate and privileged to be working with one of my favourite stars."

Besides Thalaivi, Bhagyashree will also be seen in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam. The actress is reportedly playing the role of Prabhas' mother in the film.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree Gets Trolled By A Netizen For Portraying Prabhas' Mother, Actress Replies In Style!

ALSO READ: Abhimanyu Dassani Started Cooking As A Teenager To Impress Girls, Reveals Mom Bhagyashree