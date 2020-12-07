Bhoomi 2020: Haq Ali From Salim-Sulaiman's New Album To Be Unveiled Today

Popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's album Bhoomi 2020 has been winning hearts with its soulful musical compositions. The folk-electronica album is a compilation of seven unreleased songs, in the voice of popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal among others.

After 'Sanwal' and 'Muraliya,' the makers are now all set to release the third song titled 'Haq Ali' from the album today (December 7, 2020). The track, an ode to Hazrat Ali, takes its listeners into the world of Qawwali. The powerful vocals of Vipul Mehta, Salman Ali and Raj Pandit lend a magical touch to the song, making it more soothing to the ears. So, are you folks ready to get mesmerized by 'Haq Ali'?

Meanwhile, to add more to your excitement, the makers have come up with a fun challenge titled #MeetSalimSulaiman on the Josh App. All you need to do is to create your videos from the latest song 'Haq Ali' or from Salim-Sulaiman's playlist in the audio library. Don't forget to use #MeetSalimSulaiman to get your content featured on Josh App. Your fan love could help you win a chance to meet and jam with the Merchant brothers.

Get ready to witness music like never before!

