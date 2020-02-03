    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Kickstarts Meme Fest; Even Vicky Kaushal Will Laugh At These Memes!

      By
      |

      The trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is already out and netizens are all praises for its lead cast - Vicky Kaushal. Netizens feel the trailer gave them the right dose of scary moments and they just can't wait to watch the film in the theatres. The film marks the foray of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions into horror, and stars Bhumi Pednekar in a key role.

      bhoot-part-one-the-haunted-ship-kickstarts-meme-fest

      Meanwhile, the trailer has kick-started meme fest on Twitter and we're sure even Vicky Kaushal will laugh hard at these memes.

      Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

      Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Gives You The Chills!

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 22:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Indore To Host 21st Edition Of IIFA Awards From March 27-29
        Indore To Host 21st Edition Of IIFA Awards From March 27-29
      • Armaan Jain Wedding: Taimur Becomes The Cutest Baraati
        Armaan Jain Wedding: Taimur Becomes The Cutest Baraati
      • Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Clip Of Ayra!
        Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Clip Of Ayra!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X