Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On The Vicky Kaushal Starrer
Early movie-goers have managed to catch the special screening of the much awaited film of Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh. Based on true events, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship features Vicky as Prithvi, the surveying officer of Seabird, an unmanned ship which washes ashore on Mumbai beach. How Prithvi tries to investigate what happened on the ship while dealing with a spirit is the plot.
When the trailer of the film was release, it had created a tremendous buzz among the netizens. So, let's see if the film has managed to impress the moviegoers or not.
Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860
"And the struggle continues for us as #BhootTheHauntedShip couldn't lived upto my expectation .Instilled with not so genuine scary moments , weak screenplay and average performance by Vicky this would have been better specially in second half. Average saga! (2.5 stars)."
Aavishkar @aavishhkar
"#BhootTheHauntedShip is very ordinary film. Nothing to shout about. Weak & incoherent writing. A few scary & interesting moments in the 1st half but becomes clichéd in the 2nd half. Climax too is not impactful! #VickyKaushal is the only saving grace. Rating:⭐⭐."
Chandan Jais↗ @chandan25
"#BhootReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5. The best Indian horror film I've seen #BhootTheHauntedShip. Warning: Please don't go alone. @vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens. #Bhoot ."
Sakshma Srivastav @SakshmaSr
"Disappointed with the second half of #BhootTheHauntedShip , specially when I enjoyed the film so much before the interval. Post interval there are unnecessary emotions, just jump scares and the movie makes you want more from the script, not gripping enough & dialogues are weak."
Shubham C @Shubham26383793
"#BhootTheHauntedShip lives up to the promise n delivers a CHILLING EXPERIENCE with few SCARES @vickykaushal09 is commendable with his acting into the unknown while the @Bps_91 direction is the POTENT FORCE with keeps the decent screenplay at work @bhumipednekar is GOOD 2#Bhoot."
(Social media posts are unedited.)
