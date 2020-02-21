Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On The Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

"And the struggle continues for us as #BhootTheHauntedShip couldn't lived upto my expectation .Instilled with not so genuine scary moments , weak screenplay and average performance by Vicky this would have been better specially in second half. Average saga! (2.5 stars)."

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

"#BhootTheHauntedShip is very ordinary film. Nothing to shout about. Weak & incoherent writing. A few scary & interesting moments in the 1st half but becomes clichéd in the 2nd half. Climax too is not impactful! #VickyKaushal is the only saving grace. Rating:⭐⭐."

Chandan Jais↗ @chandan25

"#BhootReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5. The best Indian horror film I've seen #BhootTheHauntedShip. Warning: Please don't go alone. @vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens. #Bhoot ."

Sakshma Srivastav @SakshmaSr

"Disappointed with the second half of #BhootTheHauntedShip , specially when I enjoyed the film so much before the interval. Post interval there are unnecessary emotions, just jump scares and the movie makes you want more from the script, not gripping enough & dialogues are weak."

Shubham C @Shubham26383793

"#BhootTheHauntedShip lives up to the promise n delivers a CHILLING EXPERIENCE with few SCARES @vickykaushal09 is commendable with his acting into the unknown while the @Bps_91 direction is the POTENT FORCE with keeps the decent screenplay at work @bhumipednekar is GOOD 2#Bhoot."