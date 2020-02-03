    For Quick Alerts
      Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Gives You The Chills!

      After raising our 'josh' high with Aditya Dhar's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen in a new avatar with his first horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, is reportedly inspired by a true incident in Mumbai.

      Producer Karan Johar shared the trailer link on his Twitter page and wrote, "Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW!."

      The trailer begins with Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal) stepping into an abandoned ship named Sea Bird which has been washed ashore. It turns out that he is the surveying officer for Sea Bird. As soon as he steps onto the ship, he begins to witness several paranormal situations, which are his worst fears come true.

      Earlier while speaking with IANS, Vicky revealed that he's too scared to watch horror films. Speaking about signing this horror flick, the actor told the news agency,"I was contemplating before I read the script not after I read the script. So, before I read the script I was like 'Horror? pata nahi kaise hoga, kya hoga' because I, myself, am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn't know."

      "When I read the script, it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared, it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story. So, once that happens then it's about following your heart. It is a Dharma Productions so you know it's a good production house.Then I met Bhanu Pratap Singh (director), he was really excited for his horror film... Horror is something that comes naturally to him. I knew I would be in safe hands," he further told IANS.

      Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship revolves around a couple, who gets stuck on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar film is set for a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan on February 21, 2020.

