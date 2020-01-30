Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal Sails Into The World Of Fear With These New Posters

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, whose name is synonymous with larger-than-life family entertainers, is all set to take a bold step by dabbling with the horror genre for the first time with their upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

The much-awaited trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. But before that, the makers unveiled two new posters of this horror flick. Vicky took to his Twitter page to share the posters and wrote, "The seas of fear. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip."

The poster features Vicky Kaushal screaming in fear as he is trapped in a pit of dead bodies. We must say, it's giving plenty of spooky vibes.

The actor captioned the second poster as, "Look under the bed...fear awaits! Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip." Here, Vicky is seen trying to reach out to something with a flashlight in his hand, unaware of the spirit behind him.

Based on a true incident which took place in Mumbai, the horror film revolves around a ship that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Interestingly in real life, Vicky Kaushal can hardly handle the horror genre as a viewer. When quizzed why he took up this film, the actor told Mid-day, "I realised that my reaction in the film would be as natural as is possible."

Directed by debutante director, Bhanu Pratap Singh who earlier assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The film will lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan on February 21, 2020.

