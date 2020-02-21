‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Is The Scariest Hindi Movie’: Celebs Tweet About Vicky Kaushal’s Film

It looks like Vicky Kaushal has knocked it out of the park with his performance in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film, its makers and its cast have received rave reviews from their colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Huma Qureshi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Nushrat Bharucha, Mudassar Aziz and Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to declare that Bhoot is the best Hindi horror film they have seen!

Check out the celebrity reviews -

Huma Qureshi tweeted, "This is the best Indian horror film I've seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire. @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar."

This is the best Indian horror film I’ve seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire 🔥 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 20, 2020

Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted, "SHUDDERED through #Bhoot ! A 'hair-raising' performance, Vicky! @vickykaushal09 CONGRATS @bhumipednekar #bhanupratapsingh @karanjohar @Bps_91 @DharmaMovies @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 #bhootthehauntedship Go enjoy the #HORROR !"

Bhumi Pednekar, who is a part of the movie, reacted to watching the film. She tweeted, "I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @Bps_91 you didn't give us a minute to breathe. You've made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent."

I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @Bps_91 you didn’t give us a minute to breathe. You've made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent. pic.twitter.com/rSIrONLBi3 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 20, 2020

In another tweet, she showered praises on Vicky. "I've never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you @vickykaushal09 - aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you," she wrote.

I've never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you @vickykaushal09 - aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you 👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 20, 2020

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz tweeted, "#BhootTheHauntedShip is a HANDS DOWN WINNER!!! Easily India's best horror work! Kudos #Bhanu for fabulous debut! Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar And @vickykaushal09 my man...YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR! Love you @bhumipednekar & the whole team!!! Waaah!"

#BhootTheHauntedShip is a HANDS DOWN WINNER!!!

Easily India’s best horror work!

Kudos #Bhanu for fabulous debut!

Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar

And @vickykaushal09 my man...

YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR!

Love you @bhumipednekar & the whole team!!! Waaah! — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 19, 2020

Nushrat Bharucha tweeted, "Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I've seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place!"

Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I’ve seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 20, 2020

Bhoot is the debut film of director Bhanu Pratap Singh, and co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Vicky and Bhumi, it also stars Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor.

(All social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Is Based On Real Ships That Washed Ashore In Mumbai

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Does Not Plan His Career; Says It Will Make Him Rigid As An Actor