Bhumi Pednekar Admits She Is Scared To Resume Work, But Is Willing To For The Sake Of Economy

With the lockdown coming to an end, productions are gingerly resuming shoots again. While there is much work to catch up on, with business having halted for weeks, there is also the fear of the pandemic, which has not died down.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is proud of the way the nation has handled the pandemic. She admits that she has apprehensions on resuming shoot, but at the same time, she understands the importance of putting money back into the economy.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Bhumi said, "I truly believe that we have experts who are guiding us through this pandemic. Look at our population and the way we have still managed to handle this pandemic is something I am proud of. Yes, there have been casualties and we cannot deny that and my heart goes out for everyone who is suffering, who are vulnerable to it, the migrant crisis. But I feel if we don't resume work, what is the way forward?"

She continued, "It is scary, I won't lie. I also had apprehensions on how will I shoot, because it is such an intimate environment on a film set but you have got to do, what you have to. We will figure it out, we will do it collectively. If we just abide by the protocols that the Government has listed, I think it truly will make life easier than we think. We have to put money back in the economy, right? There are so many people whose livelihood is dependent on that one day of work I do."

She added that she is emboldened to resume work looking at daily wage earners step out. Bhumi also praised the film industry for coming together and helping out people in need during this time of crisis, but pointed that it doesn't really help uplift the economy.

Talking about work, Bhumi will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. It is a comedy satire, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, also starring Konkona Sen Sharma.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Confused Over Bhumi Pednekar Calling Him Baller: Nobody's Telling Me What It Means

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Says The Definition Of Heroine Has Evolved; She's Proud Of The Films She Has Done