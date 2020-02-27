Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrate 5 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha

It is five years since Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dum Laga Ke Haisha released. Much has changed for both actors since then. Bhumi, particularly, will always look back on the film with gratitude because it gave her the opportunity to enter Bollywood as an actor.

Celebrating five years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi wrote in a heartfelt note that it is a film that changed her life.

Sharing the film's poster , Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "Prem and Sandhya. @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha. Thank you for changing my life,giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me. #dumlagakehaisha @yrf @sharatkatariya #maneeshsharma #adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai." (sic)

Bhumi worked with Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma for six years before making her acting debut. For her role as Sandhya, wife of Ayushmann's character, she had to put on a considerable amount of weight.

Ayushmann plays a high school dropout, Prem Prakash Tiwari, who is not happy when he is married to an overweight girl, but eventually falls in love with her. Sharing a video on his Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "5 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. One of my most special films," (sic).

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin and Seema Pahwa, Dum Laga Ke Haisha was directed by Sharat Katariya. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Bhumi was last seen in the horror film Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Ayushmann's latest release is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a romantic comedy featuring a gay romance.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana: The Path For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Success Was Paved By Other Films

ALSO READ: Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal And Others Have Got Us Drooling!