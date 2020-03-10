Bhumi Pednekar: I Have Only Chosen Films That Have Appealed To My Core

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said she credits her instincts for helping her take on the projects that went on to become good films. The actor, who delivered three consecutive hits - Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh last year, said she is grateful to the audience and critics for their support.

"It is hugely humbling that industry stalwarts are trusting me to be a part of their projects. It also adds to the responsibility but I'm only grateful that they are making me a part of their vision.

"It is a major validation for my craft and also my beliefs as an artist because I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core. The fact that those projects have all worked has helped me in getting my dream projects," Bhumi said in a statement.

The 30-year-old actor said she hopes to keep doing good work and choosing best scripts.

"I have been instinctively correct about the roles that I have chosen to bring to life and I'm grateful to the audiences for all the love. As an actor, only your body of work combined with the success of the films can result in more and better work and I'm truly grateful that audience and critics have loved my performances," she said.

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which also starred Vicky Kaushal. Her next film is Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. Bhumi will start shooting for Karan Johar's period drama Takht soon.