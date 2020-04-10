    For Quick Alerts
      Bhumi Pednekar Learns Hydroponic Farming From Her Mother Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Bhumi Pednekar is an environment-conscious actor, who wants to propagate the idea of sustainable living and is an advocate for climate change. India is in lockdown mode due to the Coronavirus crisis in our nation, and Bhumi decided to learn the technique of hydroponic farming from her mom, Sumitra Pednekar. Bhumi and Sumitra have always wanted to build a garden to table concept of a sustainable lifestyle and looks like that dream is coming to fruition.

      Bhumi disclosed, "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress."

      The versatile actress is also the brain behind her much-lauded online and offline initiative 'Climate Warrior', through which she is raising awareness on how a citizen of India can contribute towards protecting the climate.

      She adds, "This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I'm proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week! I have tried to be closer to nature during the lockdown and it has made me realise that we can become completely self-sustaining as a community and do our best for its preservation."

      The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It basically involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium and instead using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution. A plant just needs to select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow. Such farming reduces the use of chemicals and is a brilliant way of cutting down soil pollution.

      Friday, April 10, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
